New Xbox Games with Gold for September 2021 unveiled

Xbox revealed today that Warhammer: Chaosbane, Mulaka, Zone of the Enders HD Collection, and Samurai Shodown II will be the four free games available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users during the month of September as part of the Games with Gold program.

Xbox Live Gold is one of Xbox’s subscription options and was created even before the now-popular Game Pass, which features more than 100 games in its catalog. These four titles are free to own as long as your Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate remains active.

These games are available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S owners. Warhammer: Chaosbane is an action RPG game where your character joins a world ravaged by war and dominated by magic, and you’re the last hope for the Empire of Man. Mulaka, on the other hand, is an action-adventure game based on the indigenous culture of Tarahumara where you have to solve puzzles and fight to keep the land safe.

The other two titles were selected as part of the games played with backward compatibility. Warhammer: Chaosbane will be available from Sept. 1 to 30, while Mulaka will be available from Sept. 16 to Oct. 15. Zone of the Enders HD Collection is up for grabs from Sept. 1 to 15 and Samurai Shodown II has to be redeemed between Sept. 16 to 30.