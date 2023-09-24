New PS5 owners can get a free game thanks to Sony’s Upgrader Program

If you've just bought a PS5, it's easy to claim your free game.

Sony just announced the PlayStation 5 “Upgrader Program,” which lets new PlayStation 5 owners in the US receive one PlayStation-exclusive game completely for free.

Players who purchase a PlayStation 5 console from today in the US should navigate to the PlayStation Store, then click on the Upgrader Program banner to view the available games to choose from.

The full list of games includes:

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Demon’s Souls

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon: Forbidden West

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart

Returnal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Last of Us Part I

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

PlayStation 5 owners can only claim one game per user. It’s worth noting that only account holders who are at least 18 years old can take advantage of this offer, and it’s only valid until Oct. 20, 2023 at 23:59pm PDT.

Many long-time PlayStation fans, as well as PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers, have likely already played many games in this list. Most are available for free to subscribers, but it’s still a nice surprise for newcomers to the platform.

Sony’s Upgrader Program is likely intended to entice more people to purchase PS5 consoles. The list of games appeals to a broad range of players, with story-driven games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, alongside challenging games like Returnal and Demon’s Souls, and simple games like Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Anyone planning to get a PS5 soon should take advantage of this offer while it lasts until Oct. 20.

