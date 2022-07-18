New games get touch controls for Xbox Cloud Gaming

New games coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming have been announced, and Microsoft has added new games to the list of catalog products with support for touch controls via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Here are all the new games with support touch controls in the service library:

Citizen Sleeper

Disc Room

Escape Academy

Garden Story

Little Witch in the Woods (game preview)

Lost In Random

Spacelines from the Far Out

Umurangi Generation

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

As Dusk Falls – Available July 19

The arrival of new games also means five more will leave the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass catalog service in the second half of July 2022. The titles leaving Xbox Game Pass on July 31 are:

Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, console, and PC)

Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, console, and PC)

Lumines Remastered (Cloud, console, and PC)

Omno (Cloud, console, and PC)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, console, and PC)

Players can access these and more titles on their mobile devices with Xbox Cloud Gaming available in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $14.99 per month on the Xbox website.