New FromSoftware job listings could mean more Dark Souls, Bloodborne in future

A slew of new job listings from the makers of Elden Ring and Dark Souls may suggest the studio is growing in a big way, according to a report by IGN.

FromSoftware, the creator of the Souls series and other franchises like Armored Core, is hiring across a wide variety of departments, suggesting the studio is expanding and looking to take on more projects.

IGN reports that FromSoftware is hiring for roles in “game planning, research and development, programming, character design, background design, cinematic art, motion design, production, sound design, and more than a dozen other departments.”

After releasing Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon earlier this year, there are currently no confirmed projects for the developer outside of the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, which also has no release date just yet.

An expansion of the studio could mean several things, but many fans will undoubtedly be hoping for new entries in the Dark Souls franchise. Perhaps the most-wanted project, however, is a new addition to the Bloodborne series, or perhaps even a remaster of the original.

Bloodborne was released on the PlayStation 4 in 2015 and has since become an all-time favorite for fans of Souls-likes. It’s currently available on PS5 via backward compatibility, but the game still runs in the 30 frames-per-second of the original title.

A return to the world of Bloodborne, Dark Souls, or even 2019’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice would be welcomed with open arms by players across the world. But a new IP is also possible from the developer, who has shown it likes to use the Souls-like formula across different settings before.

Whatever FromSoftware is working on next, gamers will be likely to hear about it. Many are anticipating a Shadow of the Erdtree announcement at The Game Awards later this year, but for now, fans of the studio are left waiting at the bonfire for more news.

