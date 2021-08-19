New free Shadow Howler Hun Batz Smite skin available through Prime Gaming

Everyone knows that the best kind of in-game item is one you can get for free. And right now, you can snag a free Hun Batz skin in Smite with the help of Prime Gaming.

Smite has some of the coolest skins in the gaming industry. On top of that, Hi-Rez generally pumps out skins at a surprisingly fast rate. Shadow Howler Hun Batz turns the Maya Monkey God into a mage-like character out of your favorite fantasy novel. Hun Batz is one of the oldest gods in Smite and is a character who sees a lot of use. And there’s now a fresh skin for the character that you can claim for free.

Have you checked out the latest @PrimeGaming reward that just hit the Battleground??



Shadow Howler Hun Batz is available to claim now – don't miss out!https://t.co/4OougsLsHI pic.twitter.com/TS8Tgyj1K4 — SMITE (@SMITEGame) August 19, 2021

The only condition is that you must have Amazon Prime. Since COVID-19 has drastically changed the way many people shop, odds are you have Amazon Prime. Provided you have Prime, all you need to do is navigate to this page. Then, go to the Shadow Hunter Hun Batz skin and click claim.

After you initiate the claim, you’ll be prompted to link your Prime Gaming and Hi-Rez accounts. If you’re someone who plays Smite through Steam or Xbox, you’ll have the option to sign in to those accounts to get everything linked. Once you’ve done that, navigate back to the original page and attempt to claim the skin once more.

And that’s it. You should then be able to launch Smite to take your Shadow Hunter Hun Batz skin for a spin.