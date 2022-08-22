New battle royale Super People cracks all-time player record as bid to challenge Warzone, PUBG begins

Wonder Games battle-royal (BR) amalgamation Super People has reached the final beta stage and its player count continues to rise. The almost-ready BR is rivaling similar game’s player bases and it doesn’t look like it’s stopping anytime soon.

According to SteamCharts, Super People’s popularity has skyrocketed in the last 30 days, meaning there are plenty of battles to be won and a ton of variety in each game. Wonder Games’ Warzone competitor currently has a peak count of 54,303 concurrent players.

How does Super People shape up to rivals?

While these numbers are impressive, Super People fails to rival games like PUBG, which saw an astronomical player peak at release and continued to grow in popularity.

With similarities in landscape, shooting mechanics, and player models to the undeniably popular PUBG, Super People absorbs the intensity and the seriousness of each encounter from its competitor. If fortune favors Wonder Games, there’s a chance Super People could take a portion of the players from the 3,257,248 player peak of PUBG.

Image via Wonder Games

Other possible rivals like Fortnite blew up in its initial year after its release; the Epic Games franchise title saw its player count grow to 120 million in the early days. 40 million people are now playing at least once a month.

At the moment, around 300,000 players are on Warzone at any time.

Abilities could push Super People into argument

Super People has the chance to steal players from several competitors. By incorporating the class system similar to Apex Legends, they’ve added layers of depth, also with the potential for meta-changing shifts later down the line, similarly to games like Valorant where a simple change in a character can send shockwaves through the player-base.

Players will have to get used to superpowers in order to take charge in their matches and to out-skill their opponents. By incorporating these moves with a pinpoint style of shooting, players who dabble in various battle royales like PUBG and Apex will have the upper hand.

Super People meshes various styles of battle royale games. It provides a PUBG style of gun-play while mixing in various character elements like specific soldiers with unique skills, and particular powers.

Super People also has a ranked system for competitive gamers to enjoy, with several different types of classes and characters.

The customization is a massive part of the experience and Wonder Games is clearly aware of that—The game focuses on different characters, weapons, and play styles.

Image via Wonder Games

Will Super People get a full release soon?

For now, Wonder Games’ has been holding its cards close to its chest, keeping the official Super People release date secret too.

Original speculation believed Super People would hit full release mid-way through this year, and as the final beta has now been released, there’s a chance we could see the official game arrive by the end of the year or earlier next year at the latest.