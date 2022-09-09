NBA 2K23 has launched in some areas of the globe and there are already issues. PlayStation 5 players have been enduring consistent crashes and have been left wondering why they aren’t able to play the game properly.

The problem has been identified, but the solution may take hours to arrive.

It’s NBA 2K23 launch day. Depending on where you are located, you may be playing the newest basketball game already. Or you may be a PlayStation 5 user trying to find out why NBA 2K23 keeps crashing on you.

If you are of the latter group, we have some good and some bad news for you: we know what’s causing the crashes, but the fix is yet to come.

Why is NBA 2K23 crashing on PlayStation 5?

Apparently, NBA 2K23 is crashing only for PlayStation 5 users who have blocked over 100 players on the PlayStation Network. Check your blocked list and see if it exceeds 100. If it does, you know what your issue is.

If it doesn’t, then we don’t actually have good news for you.

How to fix NBA 2K23 crashing on PlayStation 5

It’s unclear whether unblocking players to bring the number below 100 would solve the issue, but it could be worth a shot. In any case, 2K will release a post-launch update, presumably within the next few hours, that should deal with the PS5 crashes.

We are aware of an issue on #NBA2K23 for PlayStation 5 causing the game to crash for players who have over 100 blocked players through the PlayStation Network.



We plan to release a fix for this in a post-launch update. Thanks for your patience. — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 9, 2022

NBA 2K23 is launching worldwide today.

Issues have crept up very early on NBA 2K23 arrival day, but if 2K is as quick with the patches as they claim, launch day could still go relatively smoothly.