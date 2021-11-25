More weapons are coming to Halo Infinite, according to developer

Halo Infinite is getting more guns in the future, 343 Industries’ Head of Creative Joseph Staten said in a rapid-fire interview with Game Informer yesterday.

When asked whether we have seen everything that the game’s armory has to give, the answer was short. “No, you have not,” he said. When asked if players can expect more multiplayer weapons in the game, Staten said he thinks it’s “a pretty safe bet to make.” Due to the rapid-fire nature of the interview, however, the topic wasn’t explored in-depth.

Staten also shed some light on some other aspects of Halo Infinite and the franchise overall. When asked about whether the fans may expect new stories that don’t revolve around the main character of Master Chief, his answer was short. “Yes, absolutely,” he said and added that if you play Halo Infinite right now, you’ll find yourself in the new generation of Spartans.

The interviewer also touched upon the topic of Halo Infinite Battle Royale mode. With it being immensely popular in the past few years, with games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone spearheading the genre. It has become somewhat natural for people to expect a similar mode in most FPS titles in the future.

Therefore, the Game Informer’s journalist questioned Staten how sick he is to be asked whether the Battle Royale mode is coming to Halo Infinite. “I actually don’t get asked that much,” he answered. Later on, he explained that he can’t talk about it, so such a mode may not be completely off the table.

Although Staten didn’t give an exact timeline for the new weapons, their debut likely won’t come in the near future. He said developers are updating multiplayer “from season to season.” At the same time, he underlined that if there’s an aspect of the gameplay that needs fixing as fast as possible, the team will aim for a quick fix outside of that timeline.

Halo Infinite‘s season two goes live in May 2022, so players will have to wait a few more months before the next possible chance to introduce new weapons to the game.