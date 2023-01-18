Monster Hunter Rises above 5 million sales ahead of Playstation, Game Pass release

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak breached 5 million in sales just short of a few days before its PlayStation and Game Pass release.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborn has also reached 10 million in sales worldwide, according to a press release.

For this achievement, the Monster Hunter team sent out a tweet containing an artwork thanking its players as well as a message that said the devs are going to send players a commemorative in-game item pack. These usually contain potions, traps, and others but since this is a big milestone, the contents of the pack may vary.

We're thrilled to share that Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak has sold more than 5 million units worldwide across Nintendo Switch and PC/Steam! Thanks for your support!



To celebrate, we'll be sharing a commemorative in-game item pack. Stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/BrSljoDzQ8 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 18, 2023

Monster Hunter Rise was first released on the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021, followed by a Steam release on Jan. 12, 2022. After that it seemed like the release cycle of the game was finished, but a leak soon came out that revealed the game is also coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S on Jan. 20, 2023.

Seeing the game already has around 5 million in sales, this release on other consoles will almost certainly boost these numbers once more. The Monster Hunter series has finally found the respect it deserves.