Moneybags, Mindy, and Micah: Players discuss which video game characters they hate the most

Many video games have characters that make a good impression on us, but some make us hate them, be it because of their evil actions or how annoying they can be.

The Reddit gaming community has come together and created a list of the most hated video game characters, specifically focusing on those that were designed to dislike them. Fair warning, there are a few spoilers ahead for a number of the games involved, so if you’re planning on playing any of these I suggest you read with caution!

First up is Red Dead Redemption 2’s Micah Bell. The game has a lot of likable characters but also a lot of horrible ones, and Micah is easily one of the worst. This guy is one of your camp members through the majority of the game, and you have no choice but to put up with his toxic attitude. “I can’t think of any character I hated more than Micah. The stage where you get his guns back just made you loathe the man,” one fan said.

The undisputed number one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What’s most frustrating of all is that everyone in the camp also hates him but has to put up with him, just like you. While many players discussed exactly why they hated Micah so much, others wrote all the creative methods they used to kill him when they finally got the chance. Some have shot him with more bullets than needed, others have stabbed him repeatedly, and as for me, I hogtied him to my horse and pulled him across the world until he stopped screaming. Yes, I hated him that much.

Another surprising choice is Pokémon trainer Mindy, specifically from Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. I never thought I’d see a character from a Pokémon game on a most hated character list, but here we are.

Mindy is just a horrible trainer. She offers to trade you her Haunter for a Medicham. Now, it’s a known fact that receiving a Haunter via trade (even if it’s with an NPC like Mindy) will make him evolve into a Gengar.

I just wanted a Gengar… Screenshot by Dot Esports

Many Pokémon players, including myself, didn’t have many friends to trade with, so Mindy was our only chance of getting a Gengar. Turns out, Mindy equipped the Gengan with an Everstone, an item that prevents Pokémon from evolving. To make matters worse, if you talk to her after the trade, she laughs at you. Some Pokémon players hate her so much that they even created a subreddit dedicated to hating her.

This next one is a bit of a throwback, but Spyro: Year of the Dragon’s Moneybags has remained in the sights of many a player over the years since the game was released in 2000. I’ll be honest: I never really hated Moneybags too much, but it’s easy to see why so many hate him. This guy blocks bridges, teleporters, and just progress in general because he wants you to pay him a toll. It’s not a huge amount of gems, but it’s still a paywall.

Moneybags even makes a return in the newer games. Screenshot via ColossusSteppes on YouTube

What’s worse is that in Spyro the Dragon: Year of the Dragon, he keeps your companions locked in cages until you pay him to let them go. Still, when you do pay him, he does receive some immediate retribution, so I never held a grudge against him, unlike the rest of the comments here. “As a kid, I literally learned the word ‘fee’ from that dude,” one disgruntled player said, clearly still holding a grudge. “Such a piece of shit I learned a process of capital from him.”

Despite expressing so much hatred towards fictional video game characters, it’s clear that all of these baddies are from games that players really love. So, while many can agree that these are all despicable characters, at least they come from games we hold dear to our hearts.