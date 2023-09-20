Microsoft to blame for Xbox secrets leaking online, courts say

The truth has come out.

Microsoft accidentally exposed its own Xbox secrets online this week, the judge handling the case between Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission has claimed.

The court instructed Microsoft to share relevant case information through a secure cloud link, ensuring confidential details were redacted. However, Microsoft mistakenly included sensitive information in the exhibits they provided, including plans to acquire Nintendo, make remastered versions of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Fallout 3, redesign the Xbox Series X and launch a new controller, and a timeline for Elder Scrolls VI’s release.

By standard procedure, the court uploaded these exhibits online.

After recognizing the mistake, Microsoft alerted the court, leading to the immediate removal of the documents. Still, during their short time online, the documents leaked. So, the blame rests with Microsoft, not the court or the Federal Trade Commission, according to those managing it on the court side of the line.

It echoes what Douglas Farrar, the director of the FTC’s Office of Public Affairs, told NBC News. He said Microsoft was responsible for the error in uploading these documents, and followed that by saying the Federal Trade Commission had made no errors.

The court has now ordered Microsoft to resubmit the exhibits by Friday, Sep. 22, ensuring they only contain public information, but it doesn’t change the fact that Microsoft’s Xbox secrets are now out in the open.

Microsoft Gaming’s chief executive, Phil Spencer, recently expressed disappointment over the monster leak. However, he also noted that many documents were outdated, and plans have since evolved.

So, while it may be the biggest leak in Xbox’s history, it may not have ruined everything. Still, it was certainly a surprise for fans of the console and its exclusive titles.

