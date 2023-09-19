Xbox’s Phil Spencer responds to massive email and document leaks: ‘So much has changed’

Well now we want to know what the "real plans" are.

Following the leaking of a massive amount of Xbox images and documents detailing various company plans, Xbox head Phil Spencer has responded to the leaked information in public and privately in a reported memo to Xbox staff.

“We’ve seen the conversation around old emails and documents,” Spencer wrote on Twitter. “It is hard to see our team’s work shared in this way because so much has changed and there’s so much to be excited about right now, and in the future. We will share the real plans when we are ready.”

The various email messages, charts, and documents that leaked online all stem from Microsoft’s case against the FTC in which the U.S. regulatory body sued in an attempt to block the company’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. While Microsoft eventually won that case, many documents “were unintentionally disclosed” as part of it, to quote an email Spencer reportedly sent to staff as shared by The Verge.

All of these documents disclosed various plans and endeavors that are, or at the very least were, in the works for Microsoft. This included a bold move to fully purchase the Nintendo company, an Elder Scrolls VI release window, remastered releases for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Fallout 3, a plan for Starfield to come to PS5 that never came to fruition, a Series X redesign, a new controller, and much more.

In his email to staff, Spencer noted that the leaks were “disappointing” before adding that “many of the documents are well over a year old,” and that those plans have evolved. It likely won’t be until the next major Xbox showcase event or investor call when the general public sees what the “real plans” are.

