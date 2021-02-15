Microsoft reportedly testing browser-based cloud gaming internally now before public preview

Microsoft’s cloud gaming web app is undergoing internal testing among employees, according to The Verge. The report cites sources familiar with the matter and includes a few sneak peeks of what xCloud will look like on a browser.

Microsoft’s cloud gaming beta is live for Xbox game pass subscribers, allowing users to stream games to compatible Android devices. Uncertainty over Apple’s app store policies meant that the same program couldn’t be confirmed for iOS. Thus, a browser-based workaround using a progressive web app was developed.

Image via The Verge

The web app will function similarly to a native app and will allow Xbox titles to be played directly in a browser with full-screen compatibility. It’s unknown if high resolutions can be maintained through the browser, though more information will likely be forthcoming when the service is available to the public.

Image via The Verge

Microsoft announced in a December 2020 blog post that cloud gaming will be pushed to Windows PCs and iOS devices this spring. Cloud gaming will allow users to seamlessly transition from device to device while persisting with the same save and game, while lowered hardware requirements can be beneficial for consumers without high-end devices.