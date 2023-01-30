Miami Marlins all-star Jazz Chisholm is MLB The Show 23’s cover star

He really is all that jazz.

After days of cryptic image teases, Jazz Chisholm has been introduced as the cover athlete of MLB The Show 23.

The former all-star second baseman-turned newly minted center fielder for the Miami Marlins is one of baseball’s young stars and a rare combination of skill, personality, and marketability.

Follow Jazz Chisholm's journey from a sandlot in The Bahamas all the way to the majors. #MLBTheShow #OwnTheShow pic.twitter.com/BO2z9upRZO — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) January 30, 2023

“When I was a little kid, we ran sandlot games in the Bahamas, six-vs-six, no catchers, no umps, just hitting bombs and having fun.” Chisholm’s voiceover is heard in a newly-released video to celebrate the announcement. “We played to play, and nobody told us not to play like that because nobody thought we would make it to the show.”

Chisholm will be entering just his third full MLB season this year. In 205 games to begin his career, he’s slugged 34 home runs to accompany 37 stolen bases while playing fun, highlight-reel-worthy defense.

“We all got that spark inside of us to swing for the fences and shock the system,” he said. “And yeah, sometimes we fall. It’s a delay, not a defeat. The road to recovery isn’t easy, but that only makes us stronger. So play your way, be yourself. Your path in MLB The Show starts now.”

MLB The Show 23 is coming to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on March 28. Pre-orders begin on Feb. 6.