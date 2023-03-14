Meet Your Maker coming to PS Plus next month

PS Plus subscribers will be finally able to meet the game.

Sony has announced that Meet Your Maker, the newest creation of Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive, is coming to PS consoles through PlayStation Plus.

Revealed through a blog post, Behaviour Interactive lead content strategist Justin Fragapane unveiled the game’s release date in the subscription service. Meet Your Maker will be available on PS Plus starting April 4 and will be part of that month’s PS Plus games lineup.

“This is a twisted playground where anyone can unleash their creativity, building and challenging each other with levels we could never have conceived,” a part of Fragapane’s statement reads. “After the incredible showcase of imagination and skill we’ve seen from our playtesters, we’re beyond excited to see what the rest of the world can do.”

Meet Your Maker was first revealed in The Game Awards last December. The new IP by Behaviour Interactive is described as a “unique first-person building and raiding game.” Here, players will be allowed to create and defend bases, as well as to raid and destroy other players’ bases.

Fragapane also pointed out a handful of ways players can try on the game either as a Builder or a Raider. For the Builders, some of Fraganse’s suggestions include the Maze Maker, the Trapper, and the Visionary. For the Raiders, on the other hand, players can be the Thinker, the Speedrunner, or the Completionist.

“While there’s no better feeling than finally getting a game into the hands of players, Meet Your Maker’s focus on user-generated content makes this release extra special for us,” he added.