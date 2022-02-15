Mario Kart 8 DLC courses don’t have to be owned to play them online, according to Nintendo

A total of 48 new Mario Kart 8: Deluxe courses will be added to the game between 2022 and 2023 via the Booster Course Pass, which costs $24.99. Since the announcement, many players were concerned about whether they would be able to play in these courses online if they don’t have access to the DLC.

There’s no reason to be concerned, though. Initially, the Booster Course Pass content will be available locally or online in Friends and Rivals races in case one of the people playing has bought the DLC. Not everyone has to own it to play in the new courses, according to Nintendo’s official website.

“Courses from Wave 1 of the Mario Kart 8: Deluxe – Booster Course Pass can be played from March 18 locally or online in Friends and Rivals races, even if only one player owns the Booster Course Pass or has access to it as part of a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership,” the website reads.

From March 22 onwards, the courses from the first wave of the Booster Course Pass will also appear in Random selection for people playing Global or Regional races with anyone online.

The Booster Course Pass was revealed on Feb. 9 during Nintendo Direct. Only the courses in the first wave have been unveiled so far. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe players will get to race in Paris Promenade, Toad Circuit, Choco Mountain, Coconut Hall, Tokyo Blur, Shroom Ridge, Sky Garden, and Ninja Hideaway starting on March 18.