Mario Kart 8 Deluxe datamine teases upcoming Booster Course Pack tracks

The first wave of DLC from the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pack is set to release later today, giving fans access to eight recognizable courses from throughout the series’ history. A new update released for the game yesterday may hint at what future installments of the DLC may include.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Version 2.0 marks the start of the game’s DLC pack, set to be released in waves throughout 2022 and into the end of 2023 for a total of 48 tracks. A datamined banner as part of the update provides teases of more maps set to release as part of the Booster Course Pack in the future, including recognizable courses from the Nintendo 64 and 3DS eras of Mario Kart, as well as the mobile title Mario Kart Tour.

Twitter user @MrNantendo uploaded a picture of the datamined banner, highlighting a plethora of returning tracks that are not part of the initial wave releasing today. Some of these include Sydney Sprint and LA Laps from Mario Kart Tour, as well as Shy Guy Bazaar and Rainbow Road from Mario Kart 7. Other notable tracks such as Maple Treeway from Mario Kart Wii and Mario Circuit from Super Mario Kart also make an appearance.

Looks like we got a datamine leak after all. Courses on here include:

– Sydney Sprint (tour)

– LA Laps (tour)

– Mario Circuit (SNES)

– Koopa Cape (Wii)



Can you see any more? pic.twitter.com/uv6bGadUye — Joshua 'NantenJex' Goldie (@MrNantendo) March 18, 2022

It’s currently unclear what wave these courses will be a part of, but their appearance in this banner makes it likely they will return as part of the Booster Course Pack. Official announcements of future tracks are likely to come prior to the release of future waves of the DLC.

Wave one of the Booster Course Pack DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe includes the Golden Dash Cup and Lucky Cat Cup, giving players access to familiar tracks such as Coconut Mall, and the first Mario Kart Tour tracks to ever appear on a console version of the series. This is expected to release later today and can be purchased directly from the Nintendo Switch eShop or provided as a bonus for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass owners.