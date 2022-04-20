Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga releases Classic and Rogue One DLC

New character packs are now available for all players.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga already has a massive variety of characters with a total of 380 different characters across ten different class types, but two new packs have brought an additional 12 characters to the game. The two packs that have been released are the Classic Characters pack and the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story pack.

Classic Characters pack

This pack features a collection of Lego Star Wars characters in a Classic style inspired by how these characters looked in past Lego renditions of them. The official Lego Star Wars Twitter account shared an image of Classic Lando Calrissian to highlight the release of this pack.

There are a total of five characters in this pack and they are as follows.

Luke Skywalker (Classic) , who is classified as a Jedi.

, who is classified as a Jedi. Leia (Classic) , who is classified as a Hero.

, who is classified as a Hero. Han Solo (Classic) , who is classified as a Scoundrel.

, who is classified as a Scoundrel. Darth Vader (Classic) , who is classified as Dark Side.

, who is classified as Dark Side. Lando Calrissian (Classic), who is classified as a Scoundrel.

A look at some of the Classic characters in this pack was shared in another tweet.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story pack

The characters in this pack are those that are central in the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which takes place right before the beginning of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. An official image of Jyn Erso was posted to the Lego Star Wars Twitter page to commemorate this pack’s release.

There are seven characters in this pack from the film and they are as follows.

Jyn Erso , who is classified as a Hero.

, who is classified as a Hero. Cassian Andor , who is classified as a Hero.

, who is classified as a Hero. Bodhi Rook , who is classified as a Hero.

, who is classified as a Hero. Chirrut Îmwe , who is classified as a Hero.

, who is classified as a Hero. Baze Malbus , who is classified as a Hero.

, who is classified as a Hero. K-2SO , who is classified as an Extra.

, who is classified as an Extra. Director Krennic, who is classified as a Villain.

The Lego Star Wars Twitter page also highlighted a few of the main characters within the pack in another tweet.

These packs can be purchased individually, as part of the Deluxe Edition of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, or through the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection Season Pass.

Both Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC packs are available now on all platforms where the game has been released. This includes the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.