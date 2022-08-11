Kirby’s Dream Buffet gets a release date—and it’s sooner than players thought

Kirby’s Dream Buffet, which is a Kirby-themed game that borrows the successful obstacle course based model of Fall Guys, got a release date today, and players won’t need to wait long to get their hands on it.

Nintendo told players today that the game will be in their hands next week. The official release date for Kirby’s Dream Buffet is Aug. 17. A new trailer also came with the announcement, showing a few of the courses that players will be able to play through once they have the game.

Pack some snacks and hit the tracks! #KirbysDreamBuffet is coming to #NintendoSwitch 17/08!



Watch the latest trailer to find out what delicious delights that await you. pic.twitter.com/IxjK6vuw7s — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) August 11, 2022

Up to four players can play Kirby’s Dream Buffet, with the aim of becoming the biggest Kirby. Players will need to eat strawberries around the course. There are three game types: race, minigame, and battle royale. Each of the game types have different courses for players to enjoy.

Players will also get some different abilities during the course of play, like Tornado, Drill, and Stone. The biggest Kirby will win at the end of each course, and players can earn rewards based on the number of strawberries they eat. Each game type will dictate how players get strawberries.

After you’ve unlocked rewards, you can go to the shop and spend your strawberries to customize your Kirby. Players can change their Kirby’s appearance and their starting Character Treat, which is the pedestal at the starting line. Eventually, more strawberries will unlock more stages for players to compete in.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet will be released on Aug. 17 for the Nintendo Switch and will cost $14.99. The game is available for pre-order on the Nintendo website starting today.