Killer Klowns from Outer Space devs say the movie was meant to be a game

Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a cult classic from the late 1980s that features an invasion from an alien race of killer clowns. While the movie received mixed reviews from critics, some audiences have continued to praise the film to this day.

This includes Luis Daniel Zambrano at Teravision Games and Randy Greenback, executive director of Good Shephard, who couldn’t seem to speak highly enough of the movie and its game-like details.

In an interview with Dot Esports, the developers discussed how the movie has so many details that lend themselves to being a game. “The movie, though, is like built to be a game… Like the Chiodo brothers created this classic film. And they have all these gaming elements that are pretty much game mechanics baked in,” Greenback said.

“Like the nose of the clowns, right? And they’re like ready to be popped. And that’s their weak point. So they’re like every other well-designed enemy,” Greenback said. “That’s what they’re there for, right? They’re there to be killed, and they’re there to menace you.” Greenback pointed out that these two sides facing off against one another and the clowns having such a precise weakness lends itself to a game.

The developers have a love for the movie and think there’s something uniquely scary about this series. “There’s a secret sauce to this that we’re not like banking on, but we know it’s really there,” Greenback said. “It’s around the world, no matter where you go, creepy clowns are universally scary. There’s a phobia, and it’s real.”

While clowns can definitely creep you out, players will find out early next year if this new generation of Killer Klowns can be as frightening as their predecessors.