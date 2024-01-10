Is World of Warships crossplay or cross-platform?

World of Warships remains an extremely popular title with a dedicated player base, and if you’re wondering whether the game offers crossplay functionality, we have the answer.

First released in Sept. 2014, World of Warships is now available to play on a variety of platforms, including PC, mobile, old-gen consoles like Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and current-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

While World of Ships can be played almost anywhere, there are some variations between the title on various platforms, and, as such, you may be confused as to whether you’ll have the freedom to play with players on any platform via crossplay—and we have the answer.

Does World of Warships have crossplay or cross-platform play?

Look out below. Image via Wargaming.

The availability of crossplay in World of Warships depends on what platform you are playing on, as it varies. For example, players on Xbox and PlayStation can play crossplay with each other but not with those on PC.

This means there is no crossplay at all for PC players because the PC version is extremely different from the equivalent titles on Xbox and PlayStation. As such, if you’re on PC and want to play with friends on a console, you’re out of luck.

As there is not yet an Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5 version of World of Warships, the game remains playable with players on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 if you are on a newer console. However, this may change in the future if a new version is released for current-gen consoles.

With World of Warships remaining a popular title and boasting thousands of players, developer Wargaming may change the approach in the future to lead to crossplay across all platforms, but players should not hold their breath as there are no guarantees.