Is Wild Hearts like Monster Hunter?

Wild Hearts is the latest entry into the monster-hunting genre, allowing players to use a variety of weapons and abilities to deal devastating damage to these creatures. The game features large monsters and weapons similar to the Monster Hunter universe, and many players are curious if there are any similarities between the two titles.

Players who enjoy Monster Hunter games will likely find a lot of fun when playing through the Wild Hearts game. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not Wild Hearts is like Monster Hunter.

Is Wild Hearts’ gameplay similar to Monster Hunter?

Since the first trailer was released, many players have been comparing Wild Hearts to the Monster Hunter franchise. Wild Hearts will also see the players go up against large monsters, but it’s clear from the trailers that it has a much faster pace than even the newest MH game, Monster Hunter: Rise. Players who find the OG series to be a little slow will likely enjoy how Wild Hearts speeds things up.

Another major difference in Wild Hearts is that players are able to build small wooden structures that can be used to coral or block monsters. If they build the right structure, players can even perform special attacks as well. The last change is that the max party allows for three players when compared to Monster Hunter‘s four.

Wild Hearts is definitely similar to the Monster Hunter series, but it seems that it’s trying to make its own name for itself. This new title could be the next generation of Monster Hunter, allowing players a much faster experience not weighed down by gear.

Players can log into Wild Hearts and try it for themselves three days early through EA Play or via Xbox Game Pass. That’s all the information you need to know about whether Wild Hearts’ gameplay is similar to Monster Hunter or not.