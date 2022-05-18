Is Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong open world?

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is the latest game in the World of Darkness series, giving players a chance to control three new vampires as they navigate the political turmoil involving vampire clans in Boston. Each character has a unique set of skills that players can customize to match their playstyle and adjust how they approach problems and dialogue throughout the game. Although it is not quite an open-world title, Swansong features fun environments to explore.

Swansong features large open areas to explore during each scene but doesn’t feature a massive open world. Players are limited to large areas on each level, featuring multiple rooms, buildings, and locations. You can take your time exploring and uncovering clues or secrets, but you can’t venture outside of these areas.

While each level features a sizeable playable area, players shouldn’t go into the game expecting a massive world. The environments are carefully designed to provide a fun narrative experience, giving each area a distinct importance or use without any filler content. This might be disappointing to players who want to explore Boston as a vampire, but each level should have enough content to satisfy your exploration needs.

The main selling point of Swansong is its interesting story that can be influenced by your choices with each character. You’ll constantly be making decisions that can have long-term effects, significantly impacting how other characters see you and potentially changing the overall story. You’ll be spending enough time finding clues and customizing your skills that the lack of an open world shouldn’t be an issue.