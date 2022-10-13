Undecember dropped on Oct. 12 and fans of the RPG genre have been testing out the newest hack-and-slash title, but there are always players yet to experience the title with a bunch of questions.

Titles have been plagued with microtransactions for years now, with some games making an effort to ensure the paid extras don’t influence the difficulty of the game, with some leaning into the pay-to-win (P2W) mindset.

Undecember gives fans a wide variety of different styles of gameplay. For those who like their peace and quiet, a single-player campaign is available, and for those who like to battle it out or play alongside a companion, there’s co-op and PvP.

Undecember is one of those titles that feature microtransactions, and now fans flocking to the title are wondering whether these in-game purchases are going to affect their playthrough.

Is Undecember pay to win?

Fortunately, it’s not entirely pay to win. Players can use their money to get more item space and buy more in-game currency inside the game. Undecember doesn’t force you to use your hard-earned cash to progress and players don’t need to pay to get the strongest gear available, it’s all available just by playing the game.

Paying for things might have its benefits, but the game isn’t pay-to-win.

There you have it, feel free to spend as you please in Undecember, but make sure you buy yourself something nice from time to time outside the game too!