Is Tunic on Xbox Game Pass?

Tunic, the cute action game about a fox with a sword, came out today and those who are big fans of Legends of Zelda are eager to get their hands on the adorable 3D RPG.

Tunic was published on several platforms, including PC and Xbox, and because it is on a timed exclusive for Xbox consoles, the game is also available on Xbox Game Pass as a day one release. Fans of the trailers who were anticipating getting their hands on the game can now head to the Xbox Game Pass and download it to play today.

The game was released as a surprise to Xbox Game Pass subscribers at the latest [email protected], which is a showcase of indie games that are releasing soon. Tunic was yet again showcased in the livestream, and at the end of the trailer, those who had been waiting to get their hands on the game found out the wait is actually over and the game is out now for those who subscribe to the service.

Anyone who is not an Xbox Game Pass subscriber will have to cough up $29.99 to purchase the game on their desired platform or wait for a sale. The game is available on PC platforms such as Steam and Epic Store, as well as the Xbox Games Store.

Tunic was first revealed with a working title Secret Legend in 2015 before being re-showcased as Tunic during E3 2017. It received its release date in December last year after being pushed back from an original launch date sometime in 2018.