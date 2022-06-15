Is The Quarry on Game Pass?

The Quarry is a popular narrative adventure that puts players in control of nine characters and tasks them with keeping those characters alive. The player’s efficiency with Quick Time Events (QTE) and their decisions determine whether characters live or die. The Quarry‘s storyline and compelling plot have made the game very popular.

Microsoft has done an excellent job of securing third-party triple-A titles for Game Pass, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Crusader Kings III, and Assassin’s Creed: Origins. The Quarry could easily be added to that list.

Can you play The Quarry on Game Pass?

The Quarry is not on Xbox or PC Game Pass. We suspect that Game Pass may include The Quarry in the future due to its popularity. Game Pass also recently added Tell Me Why, which is an adventure game, so it’s not out of the question that more adventure games will be added.

Microsoft is also normally silent about what games its platform may offer. Guardians of the Galaxy was a huge acquisition that cost a lot of money, but no one knew about it until the announcement.

2K games like The Quarry have been added to Game Pass before. NBA 2K22 was added to Game Pass in late April, so Microsoft could add another 2K game to Game Pass in the future.