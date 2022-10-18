Gotham Knights brings players to a Batman-less Gotham, with those the Caped Crusader trained struggling to defend it. Many players are eager to get their hands on this next title, although they’re unsure which edition of the game they should purchase. As with most game releases in the last decade, there are a few different variations players can buy.

The Deluxe Edition promises players all kinds of exciting new gadgets and cosmetics for the game. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not the Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition is worth it.

Is the Gotham Knights Deluxe edition worth it?

Image via Warner Bros. Games Montreal

Before you make a purchase, you should know what’s included in the Deluxe Edition of Gotham Knights, which is the Visionary Pack. The Visionary Pack includes:

“Knightwatch by Jim Lee” Transmog: Retro outfits for each character

Beyond Suits: Futuristic outfits for each hero

Salvage that’s used to build gear

Boosted gear

An exclusive emote

Three new colorways to alter suits with

As far as whether or not the Deluxe Edition is worth it, it depends on the cost and the value you see yourself getting out of it. There are quite a few cosmetics that come in the Visionary Pack, including a number of retro skins that fans of past comics and TV will appreciate. The futuristic outfits also provide a cool sleek look to each hero.

There are also benefits like boosted gear and salvage that you can likely use to craft or improve gear. This provides a boost at the start of the game, but it likely won’t matter as you get further in. You’re not paying for any game-breaking gear or overpowered items.

Whether the Deluxe Edition of Gotham Knights is worth it will depend on how you feel about exclusive cosmetics since that’s mostly what you get from this deal for a $20 increase.