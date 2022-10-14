Is Scorn on Xbox Game Pass?

Scorn a recently released survival horror-FPS developed by Ebb Software. The horror title presents a unique horror atmosphere brimming with a gory, horrifying atmosphere and fleshy weapons. Scorn draws heavy inspiration from the likes of H.R. Giger and David Cronenberg to bring a unique and terrifying version of body horror to the FPS genre.

The horror FPS game had a long and arduous development cycle, as Scorn has been approximately eight years in the making. After two kickstarters, a partnership with Microsoft, and other various means of funding, players are finally able to enter the dark, long-awaited world of Scorn.

Scorn features a mixture of fast-paced gunplay and deceptive puzzle mechanics sporadically placed throughout. Challenging players not only artistically through its dismally grim world but also with its gameplay, Scorn has quickly garnered the attention of countless Xbox and PC players. Given the game’s immense interest, here’s everything we know about its accessibility on Xbox Game Pass.

Is Scorn on the Game Pass?

Scorn will be on the Xbox and PC Game Pass as of its release date of Oct. 14, 2022. The horror FPS is notably skipping previous generation consoles and will only be available on Xbox Cloud Gaming and the Xbox Series X|S. The game will be available for download on the Xbox and PC Game Pass shortly after its release.

Several years well into its development, Scorn developers Ebb Software partnered up with Microsoft to release the game exclusively on Xbox platforms, soon after confirming it would be on the Xbox Game Pass upon release.

“Before deciding to partner with Microsoft we made sure that they will not have any influence over the game’s concept and development process. They were more than cooperative in that regard. The only thing they were interested in was exclusivity rights,” developers said in the Kickstarter campaign, “Once all that was agreed upon it was a no-brainer decision when you look at all the benefits Scorn will get from this partnership, from additional resources to much bigger exposure.”

While not all players will be able to jump into the terrifying, mysterious world of Scorn, those with Xbox Game Pass can get into the game now.