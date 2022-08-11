Is Rumbleverse free to play?

How much will it cost to throw down with your friends?

Rumbleverse is the latest wacky, showstopping battle royale to hit the market. In the vein of Fortnite, the game allows players to participate in huge player-vs-player battles on ridiculous maps with kooky weapons. What sets it apart from other battle royales is its focus on close combat: all of its weapons are melee or hand-to-hand combat-based, so players will need to get up close and personal with their enemies to take them out.

Rumbleverse just arrived on Aug. 11, so plenty of players are jumping in for the first time and getting themselves acquainted with the game’s characters, mechanics, and settings. Free-to-play games tend to foster ease of access by letting players play without having to pay an upfront cost. We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about what it will cost to get into a match in Rumbleverse.

We are go for launch! Download and play Rumbleverse for free on @playstation, @xbox, and @epicgames. Be one of the first Rumblers to drop in and throw down!https://t.co/uNtFqHTMms pic.twitter.com/94isuSsIMi — Rumbleverse (@Rumbleverse) August 11, 2022

Does Rumbleverse cost anything to play?

Rumbleverse is a free-to-play game, so it does not cost anything to download and start playing. The game is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store, so interested players can check it out at their convenience.

Rumbleverse doesn’t cost anything to download and play, but there are in-game microtransactions in the form of Brawlla Bills, which players can use to purchase cosmetic items for their character. There are also two special packs that fashion-forward players can purchase at launch: the Founder’s Pack, which costs $19.99, and the Starter Pack, which costs $4.99. Both packs come with Brawlla Bills and a handful of cosmetics.

As the game gains traction and the player base increases, publisher Epic Games and developer Iron Galaxy will likely add additional purchasable content.