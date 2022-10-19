Is Rosalina in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope?

In Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Mario and his Rabbid friends are on an epic adventure to save the galaxy. Throughout the journey, players will come in contact with Luma and Rabbid hybrid creatures called Sparks. Because the game so heavily features universe themes and Lumas, many players are curious whether or not Rosalina is in Sparks of Hope.

Beware, as the following information will spoil part of the game for players who want to go in with the least amount of information. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

Is Rosalina in Sparks of Hope?

Screengrab via Nintendo

The game heavily features Lumas and Rosalina is hinted at from the very early parts of the game. Sparks of Hope even fakes players out with a Rabbid Rosalina, who’s obsessed with the work of her namesake. When completing the second to last world, Rabbid Rosalina and the rest of the party are surprised when Cursa comes out of a portal, seemingly spelling the end for Mario and his friends.

But, at the last second, a wand appears as Cursa begins to lose control and disappears for a moment. The wand emanates magic before Rosalina appears in all her glory, opening a portal for players to escape through. She then loses control and Cursa comes back, trying to eliminate the group of adventurers before they can get through the portal.

Rabbid Rosalina wants to stay and help her favorite person, but Mario picks her up and dashes into the portal. Rosalina also sends a crystal through the portal, one that the ship A.I. is able to use to tell how Rosalina and Cursa became combined.

It happened when Cursa suddenly appeared at Rosalina’s home without warning. Rosalina was able to issue one immense blast of energy, which made the Sparks by combining Rabbids and Lumas but also connected Cursa and Rosalina. Now the pair are stuck together, with Cursa primarily maintaining control. Rosalina was able to momentarily break that to open the portal though.

It’s revealed that Cursa is attempting to absorb the energy of as many Sparks as she can to get rid of Rosalina from her body for good. It’s up to players to defeat Cursa and free Rosalina so the galaxy can go back to the way it was before her reign began.

While she’s not one of the playable fighters, Rosalina is still an important part of the story and lore in Sparks of Hope.