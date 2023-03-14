Is Reddit down? Here’s how to check

Reddit is among the internet’s most popular social media websites where users can create communities, share news, comment, post, and much more. Like all websites, Reddit is susceptible to outages of all forms. Whether it be malicious attacks or internal server errors, there are various reasons why Reddit may be down.

Identifying that Reddit is unavailable is not always apparent. Usually, whenever Reddit goes down, there are distinctive error screens that inform users that the website will be temporarily unavailable. Other times, users simply may not be able to log in to their accounts, posts may not load, or users could be hit with an endless stream of “refresh” or “retry” messages.

If you want to check if Reddit is down for everybody, here is what you can do.

How to check if Reddit is down

Usually, whenever Reddit goes down, there are unique error message screens that inform users that Reddit will be unavailable, whether it be due to servers or another issue. In other cases, users will need to check external platforms to see the status of Reddit.

For Twitter users, Reddit Status is an excellent resource that tracks and notifies followers every time Reddit is offline. The Twitter account not only tracks when an issue occurs but also whenever Reddit has begun an investigation and identified the issue itself to be fixed.

Down Detector is another website that tracks the number of user reports a website may receive. This resource not only exists for Reddit but also can be used to track the status of other websites such as YouTube, Twitch, and more. Typically, there is a very small baseline of reported errors, but this number will likely shoot up whenever the website faces any serious issues.

Reddit social media pages across other platforms rarely give any information as to the website’s status, so finding other resources such as the two above is your best bet.