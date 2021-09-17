Getting to play with your friends is usually one of the most fun and accessible features for any game out there. Add in the fact that many games now bring cross-platform play and getting to play with others is even more of a possibility.

In a day in age where a good amount of game releases carry the feature, some types of games are expected to come with it. For a franchise like NBA 2K, whose latest game, NBA 2K22, was released on Sept. 10, players have been wondering if it will ever be added.

As a 22-year-old series, 2K has been around for a long time. And as any video game fan knows, a long time in the space means that the franchise should constantly be updating each iteration of the game, bringing new features and the like. One of these features is cross-platform play. With cross-platform play becoming more and more prevalent in video games, 2K fans even started a petition on change.org three years ago pleading for this feature to be added.

They were hoping this feature would be added for the newest iteration of 2K.

Is NBA 2K cross platform?

As it’s stood for a long time, NBA 2K is not cross platform, even with the new NBA 2K22’s release. There is, though, one twist for the newest iteration of the game.

NBA 2K22 was released for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam for PC, meaning that there are many consoles and systems to choose from when it comes to playing the game.

Although many players are disappointed that cross-platform play is not available, there’s still a way for players to connect with others, regardless of the console or system.

There’s cross-progression in MyTEAM across all generations of consoles, according to 2K’s FAQ. This does not include Steam for PC, however. Xbox and PlayStation players will be able to customize and show off their teams to their friends.