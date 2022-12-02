The latest in a long line of exciting new games starring Marvel superheroes and villains has arrived just in time for the holiday season—and it’s an absolute blast.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns released on Dec. 2 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and it’s a team-up of epic proportions. Heroes like Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, Iron Man, Captain America, and more are teaming up with Midnight Suns like Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider to take down a demon army.

The game is getting rave reviews for its long, awesome storyline, fun gameplay, and excellent usage of the Marvel IP. But as is the case with most games in 2022, players are curious if it can be played with friends.

Here are the details on whether you can team up with friends and play Marvel’s Midnight Suns online.

Is Marvel’s Midnight Suns multiplayer? Answered

Image via 2K Games

While at first glance, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will evoke memories of classics like Marvel Ultimate Alliance, Midnight Suns is very different from that title and many others like it beforehand.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a single-player role-playing title by the makers of the XCOM series, Firaxis Games. The gameplay is similar to XCOM as it’s a tactical RPG, but it’s infused with a card-based battle system on top of the sprawling character customization, conversations, and more.

As Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a single-player TRPG, it does not currently have any multiplayer components to it. But that could change down the line with future DLC.

There’s been no indication of Firaxis adding multiplayer to Marvel’s Midnight Suns, but some of its previous titles in the same genre have had a multiplayer component. For example, XCOM: Enemy Unknown had a multiplayer mode that allowed players to create squads and face off against each other.

As for now, however, it appears that Marvel’s Midnight Suns is limited to one player and however large their audience watching them play may be.