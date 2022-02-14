Is Horizon Forbidden West coming to PC?

Horizon Forbidden West is just around the corner. The highly anticipated sequel to 2017’s Horizon: Zero Dawn is scheduled to come out on Friday, Feb. 18 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The story follows Aloy, who continues to venture through an open world populated by dangerous, animalistic machines. In the sequel, players will explore the frontier known as the Forbidden West, which is set in the western United States, mostly California, Utah, and Nevada. Players will travel to this unknown part of the world to discover the source of a new plague, which has been killing everything in its path.

The developers of Horizon Forbidden West have underlined that many aspects of the game have been improved when compared to Zero Dawn. Players should have a more intriguing narrative and the world to explore, as well as more options when it comes to leveling Aloy and choosing her abilities.

With Horizon Forbidden West shaping itself as one of the most anticipated games of the year, many players have begun to wonder whether it will be coming to PC.

Unfortunately, it currently remains to be seen if the game will follow its predecessor and release on PC. Sony hasn’t made any comment regarding this, so it shouldn’t be expected to come any time soon. It may still be announced in the future, though. For now, Horizon Forbidden West will remain a PS4/PS5 exclusive.