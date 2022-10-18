Is Gotham Knights open world?

Gotham Knights is the latest DC Batman game without Batman, coming out in just a few more days. With the game coming after the monumental Arkham series, many players are eager to see how this game will be similar. This includes a fascination with whether players will be let loose in the game’s world to fight crime as they see fit.

With the previous Batman games letting the player out of the Batcave and into their own versions of classic Gotham staples, many want the same feeling in Gotham Knights.

Here’s all the information you need to know about if Gotham Knights is open-world, and the extent of that world.

Will Gotham Knights be open world?

Yes, Gotham Knights is an open-world game.

This past June, the game’s executive producer Fleur Marty and game director Geoff Ellenor gave an interview with Game Informer. When asked about the game’s map compared to Arkham, Ellenor stated “Gotham is a big place,” and claimed you can spend a lot of time just riding around the city on one of the characters’ motorcycles.

“For sure it’s the biggest version of Gotham that has been represented in video games,” Marty said. “The most important thing for us is density and verticality. It has a lot of layers.” It seems players will be able to explore all levels in the game, from the roofs of Gotham City to the dirty alleys where criminals dwell.

While they haven’t compared the size, players will be able to explore the map and get lost in it at their own discretion.

While there might be tutorials to get through, like the Arkham games, players will likely be out and exploring the city within the very early parts of the game.