Is Escape from Tarkov down? How to check EFT server status

The 0.13 update in Escape from Tarkov is finally here, with players now able to take to the all-new Streets of Tarkov map, as well as the customary wipe to give everyone a fresh shot at the game. There’s gear to collect and progress to make, and that’s the whole name of the game when it comes to Tarkov.

Especially considering the excitement swirling around the new map, newbies and seasoned Tarkov players alike are logging into the game. Unfortunately, sometimes that can also lead to some issues.

We are aware of the technical issues and we are currently working on resolving them. Thank you for your understanding#EscapefromTarkov — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) December 28, 2022

This is a fairly common problem that many games run into. When so many players are trying to log on at the same time, it’s inevitable that the game might run into some server issues. Servers can only handle so much information and players at a time, and new updates that prove popular can overwhelm a game and its ability to function properly.

If you’re trying to get onto Tarkov for the wipe and new map, but you’re experiencing problems trying to get into the game, it will help to check if there are indeed server issues plaguing the game, or if it’s a problem with your own set-up. Check out the guide below to know how to check Escape from Tarkov‘s server status.

How to check if Escape from Tarkov is down

If you’re trying to troubleshoot Tarkov and you aren’t sure if the issue is with servers or with your own PC or game, you can always check Battlestate Games’ Twitter account to see if the developers themselves have posted any updates on possible issues the game is facing. They posted an update during the 0.13 release about the game having technical issues.

Those updates can be a bit few and far between, however. If it’s been a while since the last update from Battlestate, you can always check third-party sites like Down Detector that track error reports sent in by the players themselves. If there are a lot of errors being reported, that’s usually a good sign that there are broader issues with the game and its servers, rather than just being an issue with your own game or internet.