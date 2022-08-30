Is Big the Cat in Sonic Frontiers?

It's impossible to catch a fish without Big the Cat.

Feline fans rejoice, as it has finally been confirmed Big the Cat will be in the next Sonic title. The chonky, larger than life cat will be around to help layers tackle some big game fishing in Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic Frontiers is around the corner, with a Nov. 9 release date, and SEGA says its going to be packed with tons of features that fans know and love.

There were rumors of Big’s appearance in the new Sonic title, floating around the internet with photos leaking on Twitter earlier this week.

Big the cat is in Frontiers.

Wooo. pic.twitter.com/VDhD8whISS — Bibs (@Bibouboul) August 25, 2022

Big the Cat is in Sonic Frontier, and he’s going fishing

Now we have concrete evidence everyone’s favorite fluffy cat is in Sonic Frontiers.

Developers revealed in an interview with Dot Esports ahead of the game’s Nov. release that “Big the Cat is on the map as well, and you can go fishing with him.”

With Sonic Frontiers, SEGA devs have focused on sticking to the things that made Sonic such a well-received franchise to begin with, while trying to implement features that previous developers couldn’t achieve.

The new title has a new open-world system where players can keep on the linear storytelling path and deviate to new areas to collect new items and solve Sonic puzzles.