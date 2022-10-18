Marvel’s Spider-Man developer provides hopeful update on sequel

Our friendly neighborhood will be swinging once again next year.

A new update from developer Insomniac Games ensured fans that its upcoming game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is still slated for release in 2023.

As seen on a rely on Twitter, Insomniac Games clarified the title in question is “making good progress” despite a user’s claim that they began worrying after they stopped “bugging” the developer after they were told Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 “still wasn’t ready.”

“Don’t. We’re making good progress and it’s still slated for 2023,” Insomniac Games replied. “Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination.”

PlayStation first revealed last year that a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is in the works. It came alongside the news that a game centering around Wolverine, currently known as Marvel’s Wolverine, will also arrive on PlayStation consoles sometime in the near future.

“We’re so thrilled to continue the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in their most epic single-player adventure yet, coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 consoles in 2023,” Insomniac’s head of franchise strategy and studio relations Ryan Schneider said. “While pushing the capabilities of the console will be very exciting, we’re equally pumped to craft all-new stories for Peter and Miles in this sequel. “

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released exclusively for PS5 in 2023. It will be directed by Marvel’s Spider-Man creative director Bryan Intihar and game director Ryan Smith. The first reveal for the game also confirmed that Venom will be finally making its appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise and will be voiced by Tony Todd.