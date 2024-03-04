If you’ve ever wanted an Xbox that looks like SpongeBob, you’re in luck

Oh, who lives in a game console under the sea? Spongebox Squarepants!

Xbox has announced a very special limited edition Xbox Series X console, emblazoned with the imagery of the iconic SpongeBob Squarepants, all thanks to his appearance in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

He’s ready. Image via Xbox

The Special Edition Bundle includes “a custom-designed console inspired by SpongeBob SquarePants himself, showing off his iconic smile, Krusty Krab uniform, and ecstatic arms,” along with an Xbox controller featuring SpongeBob, Garry, Mr. Krabs, and Squidward.

Like making the perfect Krabby Patty, however, there are some specific prerequisites to adding Spongebox to your gaming setup. First, you’ll have to download the Best Buy app for what are called “Best Buy Drops,” where you can be “among the first to snag limited releases and serious savings.”

Then, you’ll need to fork over a seafloor-shattering $699 for the colored console, and it’s only available for those in the United States. It also includes a copy of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, though, so you’ll be able to hop online with characters like SpongeBob, Mr. Krabs, and other iconic characters to duke it out in fighting matches.

To be honest, the console is a bit of an eyesore for a general gaming setup. But it would definitely make an awesome addition to a gaming room for children or anyone who’s a SpongeBob superfan. Call me old fashioned, but if I were to get a Nickelodeon-themed console, I’d want the Ninja Turtles or even Rocko’s Modern Life.

The console bundle will be available in very limited supply when it goes live at 10am CT this Thursday, March 7, so SpongeBob fans looking to snag one will need to download the Best Buy app and have notifications turned on for their best chance at locking one down before they’re all swept away.