If you’re still playing Battlefield 2042, here is your first update of the year

Battlefield 2042 has been disappointing FPS players since it was released in the fall of 2021, but DICE developers have kept up the gameplay changes all the same.

Devs announced the first Battlefield 2042 patch of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 16, including some balance changes and new weapons added to the BF1942 Portal Arsenal. Unfortunately, gamers were underwhelmed with the patch notes. Nevertheless, the update will drop onto live servers on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

According to the Battlefield 2042 developers, this first update is aimed at resolving some in-game issues and creating a better sense of balance with the weapons and vehicles, inspired by feedback from players over the holidays. A “more substantial” set of changes will be coming later in January, including a map rework.

This update was more of a tweak. Here are some of the biggest changes players can expect tomorrow:

Vehicles

50MM Cannon Pod Ammo on Transport Air Vehicles increased from 8 to 10.

Resolved an issue where for a brief period of time, the EMKV90-TOR’s turret speed would be slowed after firing with the HHV-EMG Maul Primary Weapon.

Weapons

Fixed some cases of recoil compensation not being consistent upon firing for prolonged periods of time.

Damage for the Rorsch MK-4 has been reduced against Vehicles while in the High Power Capacitor variant of the Weapon (Single Shot), this change is to ensure that the Rorsch is able to assist in taking out some vehicle targets however isn’t the predominant way to take out targets as has been previously witnessed. Heavy vehicles now take approximately 50 percent less damage. Light vehicles now take approximately 25 percent less damage. High Power Capacitor Charge Up increased from 0.8 to 1 second.

Damage for the MCS-880 has been improved for Close Range scenarios, bringing it in line with other Utility Weapons such as the 12M Auto and NVK-S22. Damage per pellet has increased from 8 to 15 at a range of under 20 meters with Default Buckshot rounds (#01 Buckshot).

NVK-P125 Bursts per Minute increased from 150 to 160, this should now align with the intended tempo of the weapon.

The update was met with disappointment from loyal Battlefield enjoyers. A lot of players felt their opinions and feelings about gameplay were being ignored.

Said one player: “I’m genuinely confused by the decision to nerf Rail Gun damage against vehicles. Infantry counters for vehicles are frankly terrible, and IMO the rail gun and AP ammo in general needed significant boosts to damage against heavy armor. Still not pleased with gun balance overall.”

While this update may have been underwhelming, developers have said a bigger update is on the way for Battlefield 2042 players. The next update is 3.2.0, which will include a reworked Breakaway map and the return to Classes, which many players have asked for.

No date has been given for the big Battlefield 2042 update just yet, but developers stated in the official EA blog that it will be here later this month.