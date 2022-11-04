How to watch the 2022 Flesh and Blood World Championship

Coming three years after its release in 2019, Flesh and Blood is gearing up to crown its first world champion this weekend in San Jose, California.

The inaugural Flesh and Blood World Championship runs from Nov. 4 to 6, putting players through a gauntlet of three different formats to determine the best Flesh and Blood player in the world. There will be 16 rounds of play in the Blitz, Classic Constructed, and Draft formats that will be followed by a top-eight Classic Constructed finals. The winner will earn $100,000, a special champions prize card, and a gold legendary version of their Hero card.

To qualify for the World Championship, players had the opportunity to rise through the ranks in the official standings through top finishes in Armory, Skirmishes, ProQuests, and Road to Nationals events. This is measured on leaderboards by XP and Elo, different rankings that determine a player’s place on the standings in both Limited and Constructed play. Professional Tournament Invitations were also given out to top performers at the Calling events and two Pro Tours that happened.

The event will be streamed by ChannelFireball, providing full coverage throughout the weekend. The broadcast team will feature trading card game veteran Bryan Gottlieb, Matt Di Marco, Erik “DoA” Lonnquist, Brendan Patrick, and Tannon Grace. Coverage begins on Nov. 4 at 1pm CT. Nov. 5 will start at 12pm CT and Nov. 6 will start at 11am CT.

Coverage will also feature gameplay from Calling: San Jose, an open-entry side event that will happen at the same time as the World Championship. Calling events are major inflection points for competitive Flesh and Blood. These tournaments award PTI that will feed into next year’s Pro Tour and World Championship events. All Calling rounds will be played in Classic Constructed.

Flesh and Blood can only make a first impression once. With its inaugural World Championship, there’s a chance to set the tone for the future of competitive Flesh and Blood after its rise in the TCG space that was affected by the pandemic.