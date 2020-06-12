While there’s no E3 this year, there are plenty of digital shows and presentations for gamers to look forward to in the summer of 2020. One of them is EA Play LIVE, Electronic Arts’ yearly show that showcases what the company is working on.

In previous years at EA Play LIVE, EA has unveiled games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Titanfall 2, and new seasons of Apex Legends, so it’ll definitely be worth checking out.

You can bet that there will be more information about this year’s Madden and FIFA games, a possible new UFC title, and whatever is being worked on in the universes of Star Wars and Apex.

With a bunch of EA games moving over to Steam this past week, we could get more information about what the company plans to do with that partnership.

Here’s how to watch whatever EA has planned for 2020 and beyond.

How to watch EA Play LIVE 2020

Image via EA

You can tune in to EA Play LIVE 2020 on EA’s website, where all of the information about the newly-announced games and projects will be available to read.

If you’re on mobile or want to throw the stream on the big screen, you can watch the presentation on EA’s Twitch channel.

EA Play LIVE 2020 goes live on June 18 at 6pm CT.