Gotham Knights is the latest action-adventure game set on the streets of Gotham, allowing players to take on the role of the Bat family in the wake of their mentor’s death. The criminals have taken this opportunity to run rampant, so Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood will need all the tools at their disposal to take back Gotham, including smoke bombs.

While the game doesn’t tell you at first, your character will be able to use smoke bombs almost instantly. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to unlock and use smoke bombs in Gotham Knights.

How to use smoke bombs in Gotham Knights

Screengrab via Warner Bros Games Montreal

When you want to use the smoke bomb to escape a group of enemies, you just need to hold the grapple button. On the keyboard, it’s F, on PS5 it’s L1, and on Xbox it’s LB. If your enemies stand close enough when you use it, you’ll knock them to the ground. Others around you will just lose sight of you and start looking around the area.

This ability is a great tool for getting out of confrontations when you’ve suffered too much damage. In Gotham Knights, it becomes clear very quickly that you’re not going to win every fight in the beginning. It’s better to survive the night and keep your resources rather than fall to the criminals roaming Gotham City streets.

The smoke bomb can be a very useful asset in Gotham Knights. As long as you remember to hold the grapple button to get out of tight situations, that’s all you need to know about how to grapple in Gotham Knights.