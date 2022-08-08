While teachers work hard to get their degrees and educate our students, that doesn’t mean they aren’t learning as well. Through the Training Room at Two Point Campus colleges, you can help your teachers, assistants, and janitors learn some new skills via on-the-job training. Just make sure you have the funds and that you aren’t overloading one teacher with too many responsibilities.

This is all you need to know about how to train staff in Two Point Campus.

How to train staff in Two Point Campus

Image via Two Point Studios

First, you’ll need to get to the third hospital, Mitton University, by getting at least one star in the first two. Once you’ve unlocked Mitton and built the beginnings of your robotics facility, you’ll learn how to make a training room. Once you have the room built and train your first employee, you’ll have it unlocked for the rest of your hospitals.

To train staff you’ll need to build a training room and then drag the staff member you want to upgrade to the Training Pod. Select the add new option and then the skill that you want the staff member to learn. You’ll need to make sure that you can afford the training and be without that staff member for an extended period of time.

Image via Two Point Studios

Training is a great way to get the staff that is able to work in a variety of areas, saving you from losing money by hiring staff that you can’t really afford. Teachers can only learn three skills though, so be mindful of what you’re prioritizing with each staff member.