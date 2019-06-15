If you’re an avid Pokémon Trading Card Game collector, chances are you want to have first edition versions of all your favorite cards to show that you own some of the first printed cards in existence.

First edition cards are highly sought after because they’re hard to come by and they’re worth more than the other prints of a card due to their rarity.

First edition cards are always in short supply, though, because, as the name sounds, they were the first version to be printed before the second, third, and beyond unlimited print came into effect.

So, how can you find out which of your cards, or the cards you’re looking to collect, are first edition versions?

Image via Nintendo

It’s actually quite simple. On the card, usually on the left of the Pokémon information, there should be a label that says “1st edition.” In some other sets, there can also be a little sphere with a “1” and the letters above it.

If you see that information, then the card you own is a first edition version. If not, it’s unlimited.