How to solve Wordle puzzles: 5-letter words with ‘I’ as fourth letter

Wordle is a New York Times daily game that challenges its players on their vocabulary skills. Each day, a new word is chosen as the correct answer and everyone will try to guess it with as few tries as possible.

More used players have probably already developed their own favorite strategies and use them every day. All strategies are valid to help players come to the right answer, but sometimes even the best strategy can leave you wondering what word will be your next attempt.

Regardless of your chosen strategy, if you found only one letter ‘I’ in the fourth position of the word of the day, we have the right list to help you. All five-letter words with the letter ‘I’ in the fourth position, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words starting with ‘I’ as the fourth letter to try on Wordle

aalii

aboil

abris

acais

acmic

acrid

actin

admin

admit

admix

aecia

aegis

aerie

affix

afrit

again

aggie

agria

alcid

algid

algin

alkie

aloin

amain

ambit

amnia

amnic

amnio

amrit

antic

antis

anvil

aphid

aphis

apsis

areic

argil

aroid

arris

arsis

asdic

aspic

aspis

astir

aswim

atria

atrip

attic

audio

audio

audit

audit

aulic

aulic

avoid

await

azoic

baric

basic

basil

basin

basis

batik

bedim

befit

begin

belie

bemix

bewig

bezil

blain

bogie

boric

bovid

braid

brail

brain

broil

bruin

bruit

burin

cabin

cadis

calif

calix

camia

camis

capiz

capri

cavie

cavil

cebid

cedis

ceria

ceric

chain

chair

chais

choil

choir

claim

cobia

colic

colin

comic

comix

conic

conin

coria

cosie

covin

cozie

cubic

cubit

cumin

cunit

cupid

curia

curie

curio

cutie

cutin

cutis

cylix

cynic

danio

daric

davit

deair

debit

defis

delis

demic

demit

denim

desis

devil

devis

dexie

dobie

dogie

domic

dowie

doxie

drail

drain

droid

droit

druid

dulia

eejit

eerie

elain

elfin

eloin

email

entia

eosin

equid

equip

ervil

ethic

etuis

eyrie

eyrir

facia

fakie

fakir

faqir

felid

feria

fetid

flail

flair

fluid

fogie

folia

folic

folio

frail

fruit

fugio

fujis

fusil

fuzil

gadid

gadis

gamic

gamin

gelid

genic

genie

genii

genip

geoid

gojis

gonia

gonif

gopik

grail

grain

groin

gynie

habit

hafiz

hajis

hakim

halid

helio

helix

hemic

hemin

homie

humic

humid

hyoid

ictic

immix

impis

indie

infix

intis

iodic

iodid

iodin

ionic

jerid

juvie

kadis

kafir

kakis

kalif

kamik

kefir

kelim

kepis

kevil

kilim

kinin

kiwis

krais

krait

kubie

kufis

kumis

kylin

kylix

kyrie

labia

lamia

lapin

lapis

laris

layin

legit

lenis

levin

lewis

lexis

licit

limit

linin

lipid

lipin

livid

locie

locis

logia

logic

login

looie

loris

lotic

louie

louis

lucid

ludic

lupin

lurid

lweis

lyric

lysin

lysis

lytic

mafia

mafic

magic

makis

malic

mamie

mania

manic

maria

matin

mavie

mavin

mavis

maxim

maxis

media

medic

medii

melic

merit

mesic

metis

midis

milia

mimic

minim

minis

mirid

mirin

mitis

monic

monie

motif

movie

moxie

mucid

mucin

mujik

mulie

munis

murid

music

myoid

mysid

nabis

nadir

naric

naris

newie

nihil

nitid

nonis

noria

noris

nubia

nudie

oasis

ohmic

oidia

oldie

oleic

olein

ollie

ontic

oorie

ootid

opsin

optic

orbit

orcin

orgic

ornis

orpin

orris

osmic

ossia

ostia

ourie

ovoid

padis

palis

panic

paris

patin

patio

pavid

pavin

pavis

pekin

penis

peril

peris

petit

pewit

pilis

pipit

pixie

plaid

plain

plait

podia

polio

polis

porin

posit

pubic

pubis

pudic

pulik

pulis

pupil

purin

puris

pyoid

pyric

pyxie

pyxis

qadis

qapik

quail

quais

qubit

quoin

quoit

rabic

rabid

radii

radio

radix

ragis

rakis

ramie

ramin

ranid

ranis

rapid

ratio

ravin

rawin

reais

rebid

recit

redia

redid

redip

refit

refix

regie

rejig

relic

relit

remit

remix

renig

renin

reoil

repin

rerig

resid

resin

resit

retia

retie

rewin

ricin

rigid

robin

ronin

rosin

rotis

runic

rutin

sabin

sabir

sadis

sahib

sakis

salic

sapid

sarin

saris

sasin

satin

satis

savin

sayid

scrim

scrip

semis

sepia

sepic

serif

serin

sheik

shris

shtik

sigil

skein

slain

snail

solid

sonic

sozin

spail

spait

speil

speir

split

spoil

sprig

sprit

squib

squid

staid

staig

stain

stair

stein

stoic

stria

strip

sumis

swail

swain

sylis

tabid

tacit

tafia

takin

tamis

tapir

tapis

tawie

taxis

teiid

telia

telic

tenia

tepid

thein

their

thrip

tibia

tikis

timid

tipis

tiyin

tonic

topic

topis

toric

torii

towie

toxic

toxin

traik

trail

train

trait

trois

tulip

tumid

tunic

tupik

twain

typic

unais

unbid

uncia

undid

unfit

unfix

unhip

unlit

unmix

unpin

unrig

unrip

untie

until

unwit

unzip

uplit

urbia

ureic

vakil

valid

vapid

varia

varix

vatic

vegie

venin

vexil

vigia

vigil

vinic

virid

vivid

vizir

vogie

vomit

wadis

walie

walis

xenia

xenic

xeric

yagis

yogic

yogin

yogis

yomim

yonic

yonis

yowie

zamia

zayin

zitis

zizit

zooid

zoril

zoris

zowie

zuzim

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and are sure to give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to start looking to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Don’t forget to try words you already know first, as Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.