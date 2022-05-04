How to solve Wordle puzzles: 5-letter words with ‘I’ as fourth letter

Wordle is a New York Times daily game that challenges its players on their vocabulary skills. Each day, a new word is chosen as the correct answer and everyone will try to guess it with as few tries as possible.
More used players have probably already developed their own favorite strategies and use them every day. All strategies are valid to help players come to the right answer, but sometimes even the best strategy can leave you wondering what word will be your next attempt.
Regardless of your chosen strategy, if you found only one letter ‘I’ in the fourth position of the word of the day, we have the right list to help you. All five-letter words with the letter ‘I’ in the fourth position, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words starting with ‘I’ as the fourth letter to try on Wordle
- aalii
- aboil
- abris
- acais
- acmic
- acrid
- actin
- admin
- admit
- admix
- aecia
- aegis
- aerie
- affix
- afrit
- again
- aggie
- agria
- alcid
- algid
- algin
- alkie
- aloin
- amain
- ambit
- amnia
- amnic
- amnio
- amrit
- antic
- antis
- anvil
- aphid
- aphis
- apsis
- areic
- argil
- aroid
- arris
- arsis
- asdic
- aspic
- aspis
- astir
- aswim
- atria
- atrip
- attic
- audio
- audit
- aulic
- avoid
- await
- azoic
- baric
- basic
- basil
- basin
- basis
- batik
- bedim
- befit
- begin
- belie
- bemix
- bewig
- bezil
- blain
- bogie
- boric
- bovid
- braid
- brail
- brain
- broil
- bruin
- bruit
- burin
- cabin
- cadis
- calif
- calix
- camia
- camis
- capiz
- capri
- cavie
- cavil
- cebid
- cedis
- ceria
- ceric
- chain
- chair
- chais
- choil
- choir
- claim
- cobia
- colic
- colin
- comic
- comix
- conic
- conin
- coria
- cosie
- covin
- cozie
- cubic
- cubit
- cumin
- cunit
- cupid
- curia
- curie
- curio
- cutie
- cutin
- cutis
- cylix
- cynic
- danio
- daric
- davit
- deair
- debit
- defis
- delis
- demic
- demit
- denim
- desis
- devil
- devis
- dexie
- dobie
- dogie
- domic
- dowie
- doxie
- drail
- drain
- droid
- droit
- druid
- dulia
- eejit
- eerie
- elain
- elfin
- eloin
- entia
- eosin
- equid
- equip
- ervil
- ethic
- etuis
- eyrie
- eyrir
- facia
- fakie
- fakir
- faqir
- felid
- feria
- fetid
- flail
- flair
- fluid
- fogie
- folia
- folic
- folio
- frail
- fruit
- fugio
- fujis
- fusil
- fuzil
- gadid
- gadis
- gamic
- gamin
- gelid
- genic
- genie
- genii
- genip
- geoid
- gojis
- gonia
- gonif
- gopik
- grail
- grain
- groin
- gynie
- habit
- hafiz
- hajis
- hakim
- halid
- helio
- helix
- hemic
- hemin
- homie
- humic
- humid
- hyoid
- ictic
- immix
- impis
- indie
- infix
- intis
- iodic
- iodid
- iodin
- ionic
- jerid
- juvie
- kadis
- kafir
- kakis
- kalif
- kamik
- kefir
- kelim
- kepis
- kevil
- kilim
- kinin
- kiwis
- krais
- krait
- kubie
- kufis
- kumis
- kylin
- kylix
- kyrie
- labia
- lamia
- lapin
- lapis
- laris
- layin
- legit
- lenis
- levin
- lewis
- lexis
- licit
- limit
- linin
- lipid
- lipin
- livid
- locie
- locis
- logia
- logic
- login
- looie
- loris
- lotic
- louie
- louis
- lucid
- ludic
- lupin
- lurid
- lweis
- lyric
- lysin
- lysis
- lytic
- mafia
- mafic
- magic
- makis
- malic
- mamie
- mania
- manic
- maria
- matin
- mavie
- mavin
- mavis
- maxim
- maxis
- media
- medic
- medii
- melic
- merit
- mesic
- metis
- midis
- milia
- mimic
- minim
- minis
- mirid
- mirin
- mitis
- monic
- monie
- motif
- movie
- moxie
- mucid
- mucin
- mujik
- mulie
- munis
- murid
- music
- myoid
- mysid
- nabis
- nadir
- naric
- naris
- newie
- nihil
- nitid
- nonis
- noria
- noris
- nubia
- nudie
- oasis
- ohmic
- oidia
- oldie
- oleic
- olein
- ollie
- ontic
- oorie
- ootid
- opsin
- optic
- orbit
- orcin
- orgic
- ornis
- orpin
- orris
- osmic
- ossia
- ostia
- ourie
- ovoid
- padis
- palis
- panic
- paris
- patin
- patio
- pavid
- pavin
- pavis
- pekin
- penis
- peril
- peris
- petit
- pewit
- pilis
- pipit
- pixie
- plaid
- plain
- plait
- podia
- polio
- polis
- porin
- posit
- pubic
- pubis
- pudic
- pulik
- pulis
- pupil
- purin
- puris
- pyoid
- pyric
- pyxie
- pyxis
- qadis
- qapik
- quail
- quais
- qubit
- quoin
- quoit
- rabic
- rabid
- radii
- radio
- radix
- ragis
- rakis
- ramie
- ramin
- ranid
- ranis
- rapid
- ratio
- ravin
- rawin
- reais
- rebid
- recit
- redia
- redid
- redip
- refit
- refix
- regie
- rejig
- relic
- relit
- remit
- remix
- renig
- renin
- reoil
- repin
- rerig
- resid
- resin
- resit
- retia
- retie
- rewin
- ricin
- rigid
- robin
- ronin
- rosin
- rotis
- runic
- rutin
- sabin
- sabir
- sadis
- sahib
- sakis
- salic
- sapid
- sarin
- saris
- sasin
- satin
- satis
- savin
- sayid
- scrim
- scrip
- semis
- sepia
- sepic
- serif
- serin
- sheik
- shris
- shtik
- sigil
- skein
- slain
- snail
- solid
- sonic
- sozin
- spail
- spait
- speil
- speir
- split
- spoil
- sprig
- sprit
- squib
- squid
- staid
- staig
- stain
- stair
- stein
- stoic
- stria
- strip
- sumis
- swail
- swain
- sylis
- tabid
- tacit
- tafia
- takin
- tamis
- tapir
- tapis
- tawie
- taxis
- teiid
- telia
- telic
- tenia
- tepid
- thein
- their
- thrip
- tibia
- tikis
- timid
- tipis
- tiyin
- tonic
- topic
- topis
- toric
- torii
- towie
- toxic
- toxin
- traik
- trail
- train
- trait
- trois
- tulip
- tumid
- tunic
- tupik
- twain
- typic
- unais
- unbid
- uncia
- undid
- unfit
- unfix
- unhip
- unlit
- unmix
- unpin
- unrig
- unrip
- untie
- until
- unwit
- unzip
- uplit
- urbia
- ureic
- vakil
- valid
- vapid
- varia
- varix
- vatic
- vegie
- venin
- vexil
- vigia
- vigil
- vinic
- virid
- vivid
- vizir
- vogie
- vomit
- wadis
- walie
- walis
- xenia
- xenic
- xeric
- yagis
- yogic
- yogin
- yogis
- yomim
- yonic
- yonis
- yowie
- zamia
- zayin
- zitis
- zizit
- zooid
- zoril
- zoris
- zowie
- zuzim
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and are sure to give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to start looking to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Don’t forget to try words you already know first, as Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.