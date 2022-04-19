How to solve Wordle puzzles: Words that start with ‘F’ and end with ‘R’

With the first and last letters solved you've completed the hardest parts of the Wordle puzzle.

Wordle is a great way to test your mind each day, but sometimes things can be more difficult than others. With so many possible solutions and, finding a random word each day can be quite the task.

Fortunately, if you’re able to narrow down the first or last letters things do get easier, and if you’ve got both then the options shrink down even further. If you’re stuck and after some help then we’ve got you covered.

Below you’ll find a list of words that can help you to narrow down the options and complete today’s Wordle.

5 letter words starting with ‘F’ and ending with ‘R’

Screengrab via New York Times

The start of a word and the end of the word are the two most important parts to find and if you’re here then you’ve likely got both. With the opening letter being ‘F’ and the closing letter being ‘R’ the list of words decreases substantially.

Here are 30 words that use these two letters in their respective placement so you can weed out the options and complete the Wordle puzzle.

Facer

Fader

Faker

Favor

Fayer

Femur

Ferer

Fever

Fewer

Feyer

Fiber

Fifer

Filar

Filer

Finer

Firer

Fiver

Fixer

Flair

Fleer

Floor

Flour

Flurr

Flyer

Foyer

Freer

Friar

Frier

Fryer

Fumer

If you’re still having trouble then a good strategy might be to seek out the remaining letters narrowing down vowels first. If you aren’t able to get it done don’t stress too much as every day brings a new Wordle puzzle to test your mind.