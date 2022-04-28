How to solve Wordle: 5-letter words with ‘EST’ in them

Wordle, the word-guessing puzzle game created by Josh Wardle, has become a popular daily activity on the internet. Each day, the game will pick a new word for players to guess in up to six tries, sharing their progress on social media or with friends.

If you’ve been playing Wordle, or any of its variations, long enough, you have probably found or developed a strategy that can guarantee you will figure out the daily word—at least on most days. There will be days when you might get stuck. Maybe you found two or three letters and have no idea where to go from there, especially if you don’t know where they are in the word yet. It can get harder if there are double letters or if the ones missing are less common.

Here are a few five-letter words with “EST” in them that you can try.

Five-letter words with “EST” to try in Wordle

BESTI

BESTS

BLEST

CESTA

CESTI

CHEST

CREST

DOEST

EGEST

ESTER

ESTOP

FESTS

FESTY

GEEST

GESTE

GESTS

GUEST

HESTS

JESTS

NESTS

PESTO

PESTS

PREST

QUEST

REEST

RESTO

RESTS

TESTA

TESTS

TESTY

VESTS

WEEST

WESTS

WREST

ZESTS

ZESTY

In the list above, we included all five-letter English words that begin and end with “EST,” as well as the words where “EST” is exactly in the middle. All of them are valid guesses in Wordle. As usual, the game will avoid picking plural forms, so you can rule those out.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT) to avoid losing your streak.