How to solve Wordle: 5-letter words that end with ‘UAD’

Wordle can be tough any day of the week, but it can be especially frustrating when you can’t even think of a word to complete the daily puzzle.

There are multiple reasons why players may struggle to come up with potential answers, but sometimes, it’s just that there are so few options from which to choose. When that’s the case, not knowing a potential word or simply forgetting it exists can be a killer.

Many people had this issue with Wordle No. 296, which featured the unique ending of “UAD.” There are relatively few words that have this specific three-letter ending regardless of the number of total letters, but when you narrow it down to just five-letter words, there is only one answer.

“SQUAD” is the only five-letter word in the English language that ends in that specific three-letter combination. Other five-letter words that include “UAD” in them are “QUADS” and “DUADS,” although Wordle answers rarely end with an “S.”

This should make potential puzzles a little easier the next time you see “UAD” in Wordle. Good luck.