How to sign up for Moonbreaker early access

Moonbreaker is an exciting new project from Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds, created in collaboration with fantasy and sci-fi writer Brandon Sanderson. As opposed to the survival and exploration elements that Subnautica is so well known for, Moonbreaker is a bright and colorful turn-based combat game, featuring armies to build and minis to paint.

Taking obvious cues from other tabletop games such as Warhammer 40,000, Moonbreaker looks like it wants to capitalize on the mini-collecting and painting craze that can so easily envelope players of those games, while also making things a little less messy by keeping things completely virtual.

Customization options look like they’ll be at a maximum since players must both build their own collection of units to strategically take on other players and their army, while at the same time being able to customize the look of every single one of their minis. The game pairs this customization with a colorful art style and off-the-wall humor that sets the game just as far away from Subnautica as you can possibly get.

Players who love strategy and turn-based games will no doubt find Moonbreaker appealing, as will those players who just want to be able to paint and repaint some minis without needing to worry about buying paint. And luckily for those who just can’t wait to play the game, it will be available to play in early access soon.

Moonbreaker early access guide

To play Moonbreaker in early access, players need to follow one pretty simple step: buy the game. Early access begins on Sept. 29, and any player who buys the game will be able to play the title in early access. For now, players who are eager can wishlist the game on Steam while they await the official release of the game’s early access period.